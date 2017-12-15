Kerry Ladies Football EGM Postponed

Due to a clash with the Central Council meeting taking place on Monday the 18th of December, the EGM convened by Kerry Ladies Football has been deferred provisionally until 12th January at the latest.

Kerry Ladies County Board are consulting with Croke Park on an extension in the requirement to complete County AGM’s by January 1st and will confirm the new date as soon as possible.

All nominations received for the postponed EGM will stand and, based on the likelihood that the EGM will now take place in January, they are extending nominations until midnight 29th December.

Motions and recommendations will also be accepted until then.