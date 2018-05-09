Kerry Ladies Under 14s In Munster Football Final Tonight

Kerry’s U-14 Ladies will be hoping to retain the Munster A title when they travel to Mallow to take on Cork in the final this evening.

Kerry go into the game on the back of an excellent 7-5 to 3-9 semi-final replay win over Tipperary last week.

The Rebels triumphed on a 5-3 to 1-8 scoreline when Kerry met Cork in the group stages of the Munster Championship on the 19th of March. The Kingdom have a lot of work done since this defeat and will be hoping to reverse the result this evening. Throw-in tonight is at 7pm.

The Kerry side will line out as follows:

1 Saoirse Dorrian Beaufort

2 Caoimhe Guerin-Crowley Rathmore

3 Shonagh Fitzpatrick Southern Gaels

4 Sophie Dennehy Fossa

5 Caiti O’Sullivan Southern Gaels

6 Shauna Tangney Scartaglin

7 Alicia Burke Fossa

8 Ellie O’ Connell Southern Gaels

9 Amy Harrington (Captain) Inbhear Sceine Gaels

10 Melanie Higgins Abbeydorney

11 Heather McNamara Austin Stacks

12 Sarah Lynch Listowel Emmets

13 Finola Ni Chathasaigh Castlegregory

14 Clodagh Murray Austin Stacks

15 Aisling Hanafin Abbeydorney

16 Ciara Cronin Castleisland Desmonds

18 Katie Dunworth Ballyduff

19 Ailbhe Brosnan Kilcummin

20 Kelli McGrath Listowel Emmets

21 Katie Cronin Inbhear Sceine Gaels

22 Katelyn Leen Abbeydorney

23 Grace O’Mahony Austin Stacks

24 Aideen Cronin Finuge/St Senans

25 Emma Kelly Dr Crokes

26 Pia Hickey Dr Crokes

27 Laura Leslie Laune Rangers

28 Leanne O’Sullivan Southern Gaels

29 Hannah Herlihy Castleisland Desmonds

30 Julia Curtin Currow

31 Delia Foley Rathmore

Manager

John Doona Killarney Legion

Selectors

Eamon Kissane Beaufort

Nora O Connor Rathmore

Colin O Leary Rathmore

Katie Cahill Rathmore