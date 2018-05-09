Kerry Ladies Under 14s In Munster Football Final Tonight

Kerry’s U-14 Ladies will be hoping to retain the Munster A title when they travel to Mallow to take on Cork in the final this evening.
Kerry go into the game on the back of an excellent 7-5 to 3-9 semi-final replay win over Tipperary last week.
The Rebels triumphed on a 5-3 to 1-8 scoreline when Kerry met Cork in the group stages of the Munster Championship on the 19th of March. The Kingdom have a lot of work done since this defeat and will be hoping to reverse the result this evening. Throw-in tonight is at 7pm.
The Kerry side will line out as follows:
1 Saoirse Dorrian Beaufort
2 Caoimhe Guerin-Crowley Rathmore
3 Shonagh Fitzpatrick Southern Gaels
4 Sophie Dennehy Fossa
5 Caiti O’Sullivan Southern Gaels
6 Shauna Tangney Scartaglin
7 Alicia Burke Fossa
8 Ellie O’ Connell Southern Gaels
9 Amy Harrington (Captain) Inbhear Sceine Gaels
10 Melanie Higgins Abbeydorney
11 Heather McNamara Austin Stacks
12 Sarah Lynch Listowel Emmets
13 Finola Ni Chathasaigh Castlegregory
14 Clodagh Murray Austin Stacks
15 Aisling Hanafin Abbeydorney
16 Ciara Cronin Castleisland Desmonds
18 Katie Dunworth Ballyduff
19 Ailbhe Brosnan Kilcummin
20 Kelli McGrath Listowel Emmets
21 Katie Cronin Inbhear Sceine Gaels
22 Katelyn Leen Abbeydorney
23 Grace O’Mahony Austin Stacks
24 Aideen Cronin Finuge/St Senans
25 Emma Kelly Dr Crokes
26 Pia Hickey Dr Crokes
27 Laura Leslie Laune Rangers
28 Leanne O’Sullivan Southern Gaels
29 Hannah Herlihy Castleisland Desmonds
30 Julia Curtin Currow
31 Delia Foley Rathmore
Manager
John Doona Killarney Legion
Selectors
Eamon Kissane Beaufort
Nora O Connor Rathmore
Colin O Leary Rathmore
Katie Cahill Rathmore