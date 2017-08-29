Kerry Labour chair believes Michael D. Higgins would welcome presidential contest

President Michael D. Higgins would welcome another presidential contest and his popularity would likely see him win.

That’s according to the chairperson of the Labour Party in Kerry, Luke Crowley Holland, who was responding to calls from Kerry Fianna Fáil Senator Ned O’Sullivan for a presidential contest next year.

President Higgins’ term concludes in November 2018 and he has yet to declare his intentions in relation to a second term.

Some have indicated they would like to see him continue on as Uachtarán na h-Éireann however Senator Ned O’Sullivan described the president as a ‘champion of the left’ with views many do not subscribe to.

Mr Crowley Holland said Michael D Higgins was ‘a champion of all people, not just the left’, something reflected in his level of popularity.

He said he believes President Higgins would welcome another presidential contest were he to decide to run: