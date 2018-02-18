Sport Kerry in Kildare for the Allianz Hurling League By radiokerrysport - 18th February 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Kerry are at Kildare today in the Allianz Hurling League. The Kingdom go into Round 3 with one loss and one win. Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor: http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fochurl.mp3 Joe Quaid is Kildare boss: http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/quaid.mp3 KFM commentator Pat Costello: http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pat-3.mp3