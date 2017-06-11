Kerry Juniors Face Limerick In Curtain Raiser

The Kerry Juniors will play Limerick in the Munster Junior Football Semi Final as a curtain raiser to the Senior Final today in Cusack Park at 1:30.

The Kingdom panel contains seven players who have previously won Junior All Ireland medals; James Walsh and Conor Cox won All Ireland’s in 2012 and 2015 while Jack McGuire, Brendan O’Sullivan, Philip O’Connor, Jeff O’Donoghue and Killian Spillane were also on the 2015 winning side.

Five players, Michael Foley, Daniel O’Brien, Roibeard Ó Sé, Killian Spillane and Tomás Ó Sé have won All Ireland Minor medals during the last three years.

Kerry manager Jimmy Keane says there is no doubt that there is quality in this team

Limerick manager Diarmuid Sheehy is also happy with his selection