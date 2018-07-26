Kerry Junior Minister insists government is taking action to support farmers

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, says the Government is taking action to prevent a fodder shortage this winter.

Minister Griffin says he has raised concerns with the Minister for Agriculture on how this year’s weather events may impact fodder availability.

He maintains that Minister Michael Creed is already taking steps to mitigate any issue and ensure there is no shortage of fodder in the winter months.





A representative group, chaired by Teagasc, has been formed, to advise farmers on replenishing stocks and managing fodder during the dry period.

Teagasc also have a helpline, open to all farmers, for direct support from advisors.

They can be reached daily from 9am-9pm on 087-7971377.