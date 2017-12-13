Kerry Junior Minister calls for Ryanair to clarify extent of cancellations

There’s a call for Ryanair to clarify the extent of cancellations after some of their Dublin based pilots gave notice of their intention to strike ahead of Christmas.

Members of IALPA who are directly employed by Ryanair want the airline to engage directly with the union.

But Ryanair do not negotiate with trade unions, and have so far failed to provide details of how many flights will be cancelled next Wednesday.

Junior Tourism Minister and Kerry TD Brendan Griffin hopes passengers’ travel plans are not overly disrupted.