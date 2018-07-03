Kerry Junior Football Manager Says Venue For All-Ireland Semi-Final Not Ideal

The Kerry Junior football manager says the choice of venue for their All-Ireland Semi-Final clash with Kildare is not ideal.

The game will take place in Páirc Tailteann in Navan on Saturday, with a 4:45 throw in.

It will serve as a curtain raiser for the Round 4 All-Ireland qualifier between the Fermanagh and Kildare seniors.





Jimmy Keane says the choice of venue is not ideal for players or supporters and that more could have been done to accommodate the Kingdom.

Speaking with Radio Kerry’s Brendan Fuller, Keane thinks more could have been done to accommodate the Kingdom.

The All-Ireland junior football semi-final between Kerry and Kildare will be broadcast live on Radio Kerry, with live commentary starting at 4:45 this Saturday.