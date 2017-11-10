Kerry Jockey Shortlisted For Horse Racing Ireland Awards

Kerry’s Jack Kennedy has been shortlisted for the Horse Racing Ireland Awards.

Kennedy is nominated for the Outstanding Achievement Award, which is voted on by the Irish racing media and the general public through the HRI website www.goracing.ie or through forms available from HRI.

Other nominees in this category, selected by the Irish racing media, are fellow jockeys Lisa O’Neill, Rachael Blackmore and Padraig Beggy as well as trainers Joseph O’Brien and Pat Kelly.

Nominations for the Horse of the Year award include triple Gold Cup winner Sizing John; BoyleSports Irish Grand National winner Our Duke; Capri, the first horse since the legendary Nijinsky in 1970 to win the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh and the English St Leger in the same year; Winter, a four-time Group 1 winner in 2017; Highland Reel, Europe’s highest ever prizemoney winner and winner of two of the biggest Group 1 contests this year, the Coronation Cup at Epsom and the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot; and Un De Sceaux, successful in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham and Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival .

Trainers Jessica Harrington, Gordon Elliott, Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead and jockeys Robbie Power and Ruby Walsh are nominated in the National Hunt category.

The Flat nominees are trainers Aidan O’Brien and Ger Lyons and jockeys Colin Keane, Seamie Heffernan and Oisin Orr.

The Point-to-Point category is made up of Jamie Codd, Liz Lalor, Barry O’Neill, Denis Murphy and Colin Bowe.

The Contribution to the Industry Award will be announced by HRI Chief Executive, Brian Kavanagh. This award is HRI’s recognition of an individual or entity whose overall work and achievements have made a lasting positive impression on racing and breeding in Ireland. Previous winners include Des Scahill, Mick O’Toole, Jim Bolger, Moyglare Stud, Dermot Weld, Colm Murray, Michael Kinane and Mrs Maureen Mullins.

The Racecourse of the Year Award winner will be presented by a member of the Racegoers’ Consultative Forum. Previous winners include Leopardstown, Dundalk, Ballinrobe and Galway.

The awards ceremony takes place on Tuesday, December 5th.