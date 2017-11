Outlander has been a very special horse for Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy and the pair will head for Haydock Park this Saturday in a bid to win the first leg of the 1 million pounds bonus on offer to any horse who can win the Betfair Chase, the King George Chase at Kempton and the Cheltenham Gold Cup in the same season.

Outlander recently won the Grade 1 JNWine.com Chase at Down Royal but his jockey feels he will have to continue to improve to win Saturday's big race http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jackkennedy.mp3