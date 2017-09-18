Kerry Jockey Cooper Riding At Worcester For First Time Today

Kerry’s Bryan Cooper, usually seen in Britain only at Cheltenham or Aintree, travels over to ride for the first time at Worcester today.

Cooper partners Guiding Stars for trainer Harry Whittington in the bumper (4.05), which could be the first of many rides for owner Andrew Brooks.

Whittington said: “Bryan came over the other day to ride Andrew’s horses and came in for the morning to ride out. He sat on Guiding Stars, who has always shown plenty of ability and has been given lots of time after being far too green on his debut last season.

“It was great to have Bryan in and he’s going to ride a bit for the owner, who has nine with me. His Fou Et Sage is back from France and goes for a Listed race at Market Rasen on Saturday week.”