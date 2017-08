Kerry’s Jack Kennedy was back in the winner’s enclosure for the first time since returning from injury, when landing the 2m5f maiden hurdle at Downpatrick on the front-running Polymath.

Kennedy had been out of action since breaking his femur in a fall at Punchestown in May.



but got the best out of this frustrating son of Stowaway, as he stayed on strongly from the final flight to beat off the challenge of his better-fancied stable companion Masterson by seven-and-a-half lengths.