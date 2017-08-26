Kerry Islamic cultural event aiming to clear misconceptions about Islam and foster friendship within community

An event is taking place in Tralee today aimed clearing misconceptions about Islam and cultivating friendships within the local community.

The Kerry Islamic Cultural Exhibition takes place in the Brandon Hotel today until 5 o’clock, the fifth year the event has been hosted in Tralee.

According to Dr Rizwan Khan, Chair of the Kerry Islamic Outreach Centre there are many misconceptions about Islam, especially in the current global climate:

The rights of women in Islam is another area of curiosity according to Dr Khan – with today’s event affording people the opportunity to come along and find out more about the faith: