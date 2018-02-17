Kerry Irish Rail customers entitled to get refunds after being delayed by almost five hours

Rail passengers, whose arrival to Tralee Train Station was delayed by nearly five hours, are entitled to get compensation.

Irish Rail’s service from Dublin to Cork and Tralee yesterday evening was delayed, due to earlier services experiencing mechanical problems outside Charleville.

Last evening, the 17:05 train from Heuston in Dublin to Tralee was one of the many disrupted services.

According to Irish Rail’s Twitter page, the train was delayed by four-and-a-half hours.

Under Irish Rail’s Passenger’s Charter, if users are delayed by 120 minutes or more, they are entitled to a refund of 100% of the value of the single journey in vouchers, or 50% in cash.

To claim any discount vouchers or refund, passengers are asked to fill out the associated forms, which are available at Tralee Train Station or on the Irish Rail website.