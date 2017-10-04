Kerry Irish language concerns to be discussed at Clinic na Gaeilge in Dublin

Constituents will sit down with local TDs and senators today to voice concerns around Irish language and Gaeltacht funding at Clinic na Gaeilge on Kildare Street.

Hosted by Conradh na Gaeilge, the ten-hour mobile clinic is in support of their Irish Language and Gaeltacht Investment Plan which they say could create over 1,150 new jobs.

Local representatives from over 27 constituencies, including Kerry, have travelled to the capital in a bid to secure funding of €5.3 million for the plan in Budget 2018.

Meanwhile it’s also been revealed a meeting is to take place later this month to examine how Tralee could become a Gaeltacht Services Town.

The meeting takes place at the Meadowlands Hotel on October 25th and will explore the language planning process.