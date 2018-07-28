Kerry Into All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Semi-Final

Kerry are another step closer to retaining the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship. They’re into the last four after beating Roscommon 2-16 to 2-7, the Kingdom taking a 12 points lead by half time.

Kerry had the first three points and led by that margin after just 4 minutes. The first point of the game for Roscommon arrived on 8 minutes. After another Kerry point the Kingdom goaled on the quarter hour mark http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kerry1.mp3 Kerry led 1-5 to 0-3 after 20 minutes. The sides then swapped points, with Kerry ahead 1-6 to 0-4 with 27 minutes gone. Less than a minute later the Kingdom goaled for the second time http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kerry2.mp3 Kerry tagged on another 4 points before the break, at which they led 2-10 to 0-4.

The sides exchanged points at the start of the second period before a Roscommon goal 5 minutes in. Kerry were ahead by 2-13 to 1-6 and seemingly cruising when they conceded another goal, meaning it was a 7 point game approaching the ¾ mark. That was as good as it got for Kildare though as Kerry kept their opponent at bay.





Kerry will play Monaghan in the semi-finals over the weekend of August 11th and 12th.