Kerry Through To All Ireland Junior Football Championship Final

Kerry are one game away from retaining their title after a to 2-17 to 1-14 victory over Kildare in the last four.

The sides swapped points in the opening 4 minutes. Kerry had the next two points to lead by 2 aftre 9 minutes before a Paudie Clifford goal extended that advantage

A dominant Kerry led by 1-5 to a single point 13 minutes in. By the 21 minute mark the Kingdom’s lead stood at nine; 1-9 to 0-3. Kildare had the next 5 points to cut that deficit to 4 entering the final minute of the period. The gap was 3 at the break at Kerry 1-9 Kildare 0-9.





A stop start beginning to the second period saw the sides exchange just a point apiece in the first 9 minutes as Kerry stayed 3 to the good. The Kingdom gradually pulled away and stretched the gap to 6 by the ¾ stage at 1-13 to 1-10. Kildare's second point of the half came 9 minutes from time, after which they trailed 1-16 to 0-11. With Kerry ahead 1-17 to 14 points and the match in added on time Kildare were awarded a penalty. That was converted and the game was back in the mix with 2 of 5 extra minutes to be played. Kerry held out and the insurance scored arrived courtesy of Cillian Fitzgerald

The Final is to be played over the weekend of July 21/22 against Galway, who defeated Kilkenny 2-22 to 2-8.