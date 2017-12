Tomorrow’s Leinster Senior Club football final will see a greater interest than usual from a Kerry point of view.

That’s due to the O’Connor brothers Cian and Eanna, sons of former Kerry manager Jack O’Connor.

Their team Moorefield of Kildare go up against St.Lomans from Westmeath in the decider, which was postponed last week due to the weather conditions up the country.

Pat Costello, commentator with KFM

