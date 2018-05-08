Kerry Independent TDs remain opposed to Road Traffic Bill despite new bus services

Kerry’s Independent TDs say the introduction of new evening and night-time transport services to rural areas hasn’t changed their opposition to the Road Traffic Bill.

Local Link are to run eight services in Kerry; they’re among 50 nationwide to be run on a six-month trial basis beginning in June.

Deputies Danny and Michael Healy-Rae says they’re still against the introduction of new drink driving laws, and Michael says these new bus services are just a ‘sop’ to rural Ireland.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin has criticised the Healy-Raes’ reaction.

The Kerry Fine Gael TD says the two Independent deputies never put anything positive forward, and believes they should be supportive of Local Link, which has a great track record in Kerry.