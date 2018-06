Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae is the latest victim of bike theft in Dublin.

It’s estimated between 15 and 20 bikes are stolen in the city every day.

Deputy Healy-Rae left his bike unlocked outside the passport office earlier today and it was gone when he came out.





He reported the crime which he says will add to the daily and annual statistics.

He believes the thieves will have ‘no luck’: