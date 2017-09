Kerry is rubbing shoulders with Chile and Hawaii as a prime star gazing destination.

The county’s Dark Sky Reserve, which stretches over 700 square miles, has been included in the Rough Guide’s top ten-star gazing sites in the world.

The guide says star clusters, nebulae and the Andromeda Galaxy are all visible to the naked eye in the unpolluted skies above the lush Kerry peninsula, which is flanked by the Kerry Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean.