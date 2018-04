The Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association is again urging any farmers with surplus fodder to make contact.

Kerry IFA is also reminding farmers seeking to buy bales to contact co-op stores in advance.

A load of round bales of hay are due in Kerry Agribusiness Castleisland this afternoon, the Kerry Agribusiness store in Rathmore is expecting bales of silage.

Silage is also available in Browne’s in Castleisland.