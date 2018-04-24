Kerry IFA says hay is proving difficult to source

The Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers Association says farmers in the county are finding it difficult to source hay during the ongoing fodder crisis.

Heavy rain in recent days has again hampered some farmers hoping to get animals out to grass.

Kerry IFA says Castleisland Co-op are expecting maize silage on Wednesday and Browne’s in Castleisland will have haylage this afternoon.

Rathmore creamery will have maize silage today and Killorglin creamery are expecting maize silage on Thursday.

Any farmer wishing to secure bales is again asked to put their names down in advance.