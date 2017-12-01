Kerry IFA says farmers being threatened by people illegally coursing on their lands

Farmers and their livestock are being physically threatened in North Kerry.

That’s according to Chair of Kerry IFA Pat O’Driscoll who said there has been a marked increase in illegal coursing on farmlands involving people using lurchers to lamp rabbits.

Mr O’Driscoll says when farmers have confronted these individuals they have been threatened and intimidated.

Gardai in Kerry met with the IFA recently to discuss the matter and have appealed to the public to report any suspicious behaviour to them.

A public meeting is being held in Tarbert Community Centre tonight at 7.45 to discuss the matter and farm security.

Pat O’Driscoll told Agritime there is a concern these people are using this activity as a means to case properties in order to return later to steal items and says trespassing laws need to be tightened: