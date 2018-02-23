Kerry IFA membership levels recover

The Chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association says membership numbers in the county have recovered.

It followed major controversy in 2015 in relation to a pay controversy at the top level of the organisation.

Yesterday, the IFA agreed a 1.9-million-euro settlement with former Secretary General Pat Smith for severance of his service in 2015 and for defamation.

Mr Smith had worked for the IFA for 26 years; his legal costs, which are yet to be determined, are to be covered by IFA.

Chair of Kerry IFA Pat O’Driscoll told Agritime both sides are glad the matter has been resolved rather than progressing legal proceedings in court: