Kerry IFA Chair calls for processors to support milk price

Processors need to support milk price.

That’s according to the Chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association who was reacting to cuts of between one and three cents per litre for February milk by processors nationwide.

Pat O’Driscoll says IFA are aware of the challenging market returns this year but the primary producer cannot be expected to carry all the responsibility for this.

He says farmers have come through a long and difficult winter and have had to spend extra money on feeding cows that were unable to be turned out to grass due to adverse conditions: