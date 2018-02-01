Kerry IFA asks Coillte farm forest partnership holders to contact them

The Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association is appealing to landowners in the country involved in farm forest partnerships with Coillte to contact them.

Concerns have been raised by some landowners who say there is an issue with payments from the national forestry service.

Coillte’s managing director has admitted they will have to work hard to regain the trust of landowners, who have been involved in these partnerships for over 20 years.

Chair of the Kerry branch of IFA Pat O’Driscoll says forests have now passed to the next generation who rely on the plantation for their pension but are unaware of their rights within the partnership: