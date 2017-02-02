Kerry IFA AGM will see new Chair and Vice Chair elected

A new chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association will be elected tonight.

The election will take place in the Rose Hotel, Tralee tonight with guest speaker MEP Sean Kelly due to address those gathered for the AGM.

Castleisland dairy farmer Sean Brosnan will finish his four-year term at the helm of Kerry IFA this evening.

Three men are battling it out to become his replacement.

Pat O’Driscoll, who is married with five children, lives on Valentia Island where he is a suckler and beef farmer.

Michael Kirby is from Barrow where he lives with his wife; they have five children.

Michael was a dairy farmer up to two years ago, when he decided to lease his farm to a neighbouring young farmer.

Kenny Jones from Kielduff is a dairy farmer who also rears calves with his wife and four children.

Meanwhile, Neilus O’Connor from Moyvane and Lactail Spring in Castlemaine are in the running to become the new vice Chairman.

Four delegates from each of Kerry’s 65 branches can vote tonight in the secret ballot.