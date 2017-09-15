Kerry ICMSA rep says stakeholders need to come together to tackle illegal burning

All stakeholders need to come together around the table to find a solution to the issue of illegal burning on hill.

That’s according to the chair of the ICMSA’s Farm and Rural Affairs Committee, Patrick Rohan from Annascaul.

His comments follow the Irish Wildlife Trust complaining to the European Commission about 97 illegal wildfires earlier this year, including 21 in Kerry.

Mr Rohan told Agritime this issue lies squarely with Government, in particular Minister Heather Humphreys, and the dates for burning need to be looked at.