Kerry ICMSA Chair says people want to see end to milk price row

The newly re-elected Chair of Kerry ICMSA says Kerry Group milk suppliers will have to put their trust in the board of Kerry Co-Op.

Both the board and Kerry Group management are continuing to discuss an offer made to 3,300 farmers in a bid to end a long-standing row over milk payments.

The offer involves 1.75 cent per litre to be paid over three years based on the milk supply of 2017.

If accepted the arbitration process, which has been ongoing since 2015, would have to be withdrawn.

Chair of Kerry ICMSA Mike Teehan told Agritime he believes there is an appetite for this business relationship to be repaired: