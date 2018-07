A Kerry ice-cream producer hopes to open a store in Spain.

Murphy’s Ice-Cream, which operates in Dingle and Killarney, has confirmed it has plans to open a store in Majorca, an island off the east coast of Spain.

Kieran Murphy of Murphy’s Ice-Cream says, while no details are confirmed, expansion into the Spanish market is on the cards for the company.





Murphy’s Ice-Cream has been making ice cream in Dingle since 2000.