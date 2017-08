Kerry teams feature in an All-Ireland Hurling double header at Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon today.

First up at 2 o’clock the Minors face Kildare in a B ¼ Final.

The U21s have their B ¼ Final at 3.45 against Donegal.

In today’s other quarter-finals in the U21s Wicklow host Roscommon at Arklow at 3 and Meath and Mayo clash at Trim at 3.45.