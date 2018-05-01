Kerry Hurlers Get McDonagh Cup Underway this Weekend

Kerry’s McDonagh Cup journey begins this weekend as they travel to Carlow for round 1.

The competition which is named after former GAA President and Galway hurler Joe McDonagh, features Meath, Antrim, Carlow, Laois, Westmeath and Munster’s sole representative, Kerry.

Games will be played on a round-robin basis, after Round 5 the top 2 teams will play in the Joe McDonagh Final.

The 6th place team will be relegated to the Christy Ring Cup.

Kerry play Carlow this Sunday at Netwatch Cullen Park with a 2 O’Clock throw-in.

Round 1 – Carlow v Kerry – Sunday, May 6th – Netwach Cullen Park Carlow – 2pm

Round 2 – Kerry v Laois – Sunday, May 13th – Austin Stack Park Tralee, 3pm

Round 3 – Kerry v Westmeath – Sunday, May 20th – Austin Stack Park Tralee, 3pm

Round 4 – Meath v Kerry – Saturday, June 2nd – Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm

Round 5 – Antrim v Kerry – Saturday, June 9th – Pearse Park, Dunloy, 3pm

McDonagh Cup Relegation/Promotion Play Off – Saturday 30th June – Venue TBC

McDonagh Cup Final – Sunday, July 1st – Croke Park