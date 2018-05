Kerry bounced back from their opening day defeat to Carlow to beat Laois by 3-20 to 0-19 at Tralee.

Laois, who had been the pre tournament favourites, have lost their opening two matches.

Michael O’Halloran describes the three Kerry goals.

After the game, Michael O’Halloran spoke to the Kerry Manager, Fintan O’Connor

Meanwhile, it’s two wins from two for Westmeath in hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup.

Allan Devine scored two goals as Michael Ryan’s side defeated Meath by 4-24 to 2-17 in Mullingar.