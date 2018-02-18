Kerry Hurlers cruise to victory over Kildare

The Kerry Hurling team have cruised to victory in today’s Division 2A clash against Kildare winning on a margin of 1-23 to 0-10.

The game was a tight affair overall but Kerry managed to change gear in the second half and cruised to victory completely outscoring the hosts scoring 1-12 in the second half to Kildare’s 4 points

Kerry led 0-11 to 0-6 points at half time, Kildare in fairness were giving Kerry a real game of it in the first half but by the 28th minute as Brendan O’Leary put Kerry ahead by 2 points 0-8 to 0-6, their heads started to drop and from there it was all the Kingdom.

The second half went all in the way of Kerry as Kildare seemed exhausted and failed to create many chances with the forward line causing all problems for Kildare.

With 12 Minutes gone in the second half Kerry held a comfortable 8 point lead with Kildare puffing along hoping to salvage something from the proceedings

After 26 minutes Kerry looked home and hosed leading by 10 points, 0-19 to 0-9.

Kerry inflicted further damage to Kildare in the 33rd minute as Daniel O’Carroll hit a hard low shot beyond the Kildare keeper into the net.

Kerry managed another two scores late on as they saw out proceedings 1-23 to 0-10