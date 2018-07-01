Kerry house prices for second quarter of 2018 up 4% compared to 2017

Kerry house prices rose by 4% in the second three months of 2018, compared to the same time last year, according to the latest House Price Report released today by Daft.ie.

The average house price in the county is now €187,000, 33% above its lowest point.

House prices nationally rose by 2.7% during the same period.





The average price nationwide during the second quarter of the year was €254,000, 5.6% higher than a year ago.

Compared to their lowest point in 2013, prices nationwide have risen by an average of 54% or just over €89,000.