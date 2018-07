Last month was the hottest June in Kerry since 1940.

Valentia Observatory says the average temperature for the month, 15.3 degrees Celsius, was just shy of the hottest ever recorded, which was 15.7 degrees, 78 years ago.

It also confirmed the hottest day of the month was last Thursday (June 28th) when temperatures reached 28.4 degrees Celsius.





The county was one day short of officially having a heatwave, with 4 days in a row recorded over 25 degrees.