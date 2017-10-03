Kerry hotels boss says industry can’t take Irish tourists for granted

The Irish hospitality sector cannot take domestic tourists for granted.

That’s according to chairman of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels’ Federation, Patrick O’Donoghue.

He was speaking following reports that the Government is to be advised to consider introducing a city tax after large hotels failed to pass on lower Vat rate benefits to customers.

Mr O’Donoghue says 69% of Kerry hotels noted a reduction in British tourists this summer and said growth in tourism slowed this summer compared to 2016, which he described as a record year.

He says there is anecdotal evidence that Irish people are taking advantage of the exchange rates as a result oF Brexit and are holidaying in the UK: