Kerry hoteliers concerned the fall-out from Brexit will hit hard after the summer

Hotels in Kerry are enjoying their busiest season in years – but there are worrying signs that the fall-out from Brexit will hit the tourist market hard, after the summer.

That’s according to Chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation Niamh O’Shea, who warned that there’s no room for complacency, despite the busy season.

A survey carried out by the Federation, showed seven out of ten Kerry hoteliers say their business is up significantly on last year.





More German visitors – due to the new Kerry Berlin flight – plus a buoyant domestic market, caused by the good weather, are the main reasons for the upturn.

There’s also been a notable increase in the American and European market.

But Ms O’Shea says the significant drop in British visitors is the main concern for hoteliers – particularly in the shoulder season: