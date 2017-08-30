Kerry hotelier says British visitors can no longer be taken ‘for granted’

We can no longer afford to take British visitors to Kerry ‘for granted’ following a significant decline in numbers from the UK.

That’s according to Patrick O’Donoghue, Chair of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, who says there is serious concern among hoteliers and tourism operators following the latest CSO figures.

He said continued uncertainty over Brexit and the fall in the value of Sterling, which is nearing parity with the Euro, is having a marked impact on visitors from the UK.

CSO figures show, over the past seven months, there has been a decrease of 6.2% in trips made from the UK, Ireland’s largest tourism market, compared to the same period last year.

Mr O’Donoghue said the recent recovery in tourism is now under threat as a result of Brexit as Ireland is extremely reliant on visitors from Britain, which accounts for over 40% of overseas visitors.

He said fewer people from Britain are visiting Ireland due to the significant drop in the value of Sterling and in the past the focus was placed perhaps too much on expanding the US and European market.

He said the UK market can no longer be taken for granted.