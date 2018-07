A major Irish American theatre festival will be held in Kerry for the first time ever next April.

The organisers of the Acting Irish International Theater Festival have chosen Listowel to hold the annual event for 2019.

The festival is usually held in the United States and Canada and next year’s event will be just the second time it will take place in Ireland.





One of the organisers, Maureen Kennedy, from Cincinnati, Ohio, explains why Listowel was chosen: