Kerry Host Cork In The Opening Round Of The Ladies National League

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry will begin their Lidl National League campaign against National League champions Cork.

Kerry will be at home for the fixture on Sunday January 28th.

In total, Kerry have 4 games at home with 3 away.

The Kingdom host Mayo on Sunday Feburary 4th, it’s an away trip to Monaghan on Sunday Feburary 11th.

Kerry welcome Galway on Sunday Feburary 25th followed by an away trip to Dublin on Sunday March 4th.

The final two rounds sees Kerry away to Donegal on Sunday March 25th with a home game with Westmeath on Sunday April 1st.