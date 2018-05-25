Kerry To Host Under 16 Victory Shield International Tournament

The Kerry District League and member clubs Tralee Dynamos and St Brendan’s Park are delighted to announce that they will be hosting the Under-16 Victory Shield International Football Tournament which is run by the Schools Association Football International Board this November.

The 73rd Victory Shield will be staged from 12th November to 16th November 2018, with all games to be played at Mounthawk Park and at the home of St. Brendan’s Park FC & Tralee Dynamos FC in Tralee.

Following an extensive period of lobbying and consultations with the Football Association of Ireland by local FAI International Committee member Mr.John O Regan and the visit of the FAI Match Operations Coordinator Ms Joanne Martin the decision to play the first ever competitive soccer tournament in Co. Kerry was announced this morning.





Teams from Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the hosts Republic of Ireland will visit Tralee in November to play off for the Victory Shield 2018. The Republic of Ireland under manager Paul Osam won this tournament for the first time ever in Northern Ireland last October and will look to retain the trophy in Tralee.

Tralee Town is set for a great financial and sporting boost in this off season period as all four teams their support staff and parents will be staying in town for a full week. The Rose Hotel have been selected to look after all the accommodation needs of the four visiting teams.

Kerry District League Chairman Sean O Keeffe said “We look forward to welcoming all the players, staff and their families to Tralee from all the visiting associations for this prestigious tournament and hope they enjoy a great week showcasing their talent in our town. We hope they enjoy our facilities and take away many happy memories.

In the past the Under-16s version of the home international championship has showcased several up and coming stars. Current Northern Ireland internationals Steven Davis, Jonny Evans and Aaron Hughes all played in the competition as well as the likes of Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney.

Full details of the tournament will be announced at the official launch in early October in Tralee.