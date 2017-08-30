Kerry Hospice & Threshing Cancer Fundraising Night at the Dogs this Saturday

By
receptionradiokerry
-

The Kerry Hospice & Threshing Cancer Fundraising Night at the Dogs takes place at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Tralee this Saturday September 2nd.  First race at 7.50pm.  Entry €10 promises to be a great night out, music after racing & raffle prizes on the night.

