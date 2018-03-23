Kerry honoured at Munster regional final of Irish Restaurant Awards

Kerry restaurants, pubs and chefs were this week honoured at the Munster regional final of the Irish Restaurant Awards 2018.

Over 500 people attended the event in the Radisson Blu, Cork, where the top establishments and staff in each county were named.

There were several winners from Kenmare – The Boathouse at Dromquinna Manor, Bookstop Café, Maison Gourmet, Mulcahy’s, and the Park Hotel.

Giovannelli and Sol y Sombra in Killorglin were also honoured, along with Nora Murphy’s Pub, Brandon Pier and the Global Village, Dingle.

The other Kerry winners were O’Neill’s The Point, Caherciveen; Jim McGrath of the Oyster Tavern, The Spa, Tralee; Croí Restaurant, Tralee; McMunn’s Bar, Ballybunion; and Chad Byrne of Danu at the Brehon, Killarney.

Mark Doe of Just Cooking in Firies and IT Tralee lecturer Mark Murphy were given the Munster Local Food Hero award for their Apprentice Chef programme.

Kerry winners:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino – O’Neill’s The Point, Caherciveen

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods – Global Village, Dingle

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese – The Boathouse at Dromquinna Manor in Kenmare

Best ‘Free From’ sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free – Bookstop Café, Kenmare

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta – Giovannelli, Killorglin

Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services – Jim McGrath of The Oyster Tavern, The Spa

Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks – Sol y Sombra Tapas Bar & Restaurant, Killorglin

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills – Nora Murphy’s Pub, Brandon Pier

Best Café sponsored by Illy – Maison Gourmet, Kenmare

Best Customer Service – Giovannelli, Killorglin

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes – McMunn’s Bar, Ballybunion

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice – Park Hotel Kenmare

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon – Croí Restaurant, Tralee

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets – Chad Byrne of Danu at The Brehon, Killarney

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wines – Mulcahy’s, Kenmare