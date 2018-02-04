Kerry home to Carlow today in Allianz Hurling League

Kerry today have their first home tie of the season in the Allianz Hurling League.They welcome Carlow to Tralee for a 2 o’clock start. Kerry manager is Fintan O’Connor and Carlow boss Colm Bonnar.

