Kerry to hold host of events for Culture Night

Events are taking place all over Kerry tonight to mark Culture Night.

Among the free events is ‘Poetry in Locomotion on the Lartigue Monorail’, followed by an exhibition of new sculptural artworks at St John’s Theatre & Arts Centre in Listowel.

Dingle Oíche Chultiúr event ‘Measc Suas É’ at Nellie Freds features workshops, DJs and art; there’s also a host of other events as Gaeilge around Corca Dhuibhne.

A Kerry Visual Artists’ Showcase opens at Government Buildings on New Road, Killarney.

For a full list of Kerry events log onto www.culturekerry.com