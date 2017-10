UPDATED: 1PM

Kerry has been hit by power outages as Storm Brian intensifies.

According to ESB Networks’ powercheck, a fault in Milltown is affecting 121 customers.

A fault in Gurrán Bán near Cahersiveen is affected 42 customers.

A fault in Causeway is affected 31 customers.

A fault affecting 56 customers has been reported in the Abbeyfeale area while a fault in Newcastlewest is affecting 45 customers.

A fault in Inch is affecting 21 customers.

