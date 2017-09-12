Kerry has highest number of ‘at risk’ water supplies in the country

Kerry has the highest number of ‘at risk’ water supplies in the country.

That’s according to the EPA Drinking Water Report 2016; it shows there’s a total 87 such supplies on the EPA Remedial Action List nationally, 13 of those are in Kerry.

These ‘at risk’ schemes supply water to over 91,000 (91,194) people in Kerry.

They are Barraduff, Caherdaniel, Caragh Lake, Castlecove, Listowel Regional Public Water Supply, Kenmare, Kilgarvan, Lauragh, Lyranes, Central Regional Lough Guitane, Mountain Stage, Shrone, and Ventry.

This is the highest amount for any county in the country; Donegal is next with 12, and Cork with 10.

Of the 13 ‘at risk’ water supplies in Kerry, six lack adequate treatment to prevent the parasite, Cryptosporidium from entering the water supply.

A further five of these supplies have elevated levels of Trihalomethanes, which are a by-product of the disinfection process.

Another Kerry supply is failing to meet E.coli standards, and the final one has elevated levels of pesticides.

The proposed action for these 13 Kerry supplies includes upgrading water treatment plants in nine cases; in one case the work is complete but in need of verification; the remaining are due to be dealt with before the end of next year.

In three cases, the water sources are to be abandoned and replaced; and a plan has yet to be devised for the final case, the Listowel Regional Public Water Supply.

The full Remedial Action List report is available here.