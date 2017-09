Kerry had the highest number of dull days during the month of August.

Figures released by Met Éireann show nearly all monthly sunshine totals were below their long-term average.

Valentia Observatory recorded a total of 102 hours of sunshine last month, which is among the lowest in the country.

The South Kerry weather station recorded 12 dull days during the month, compared with only two dull days in Malin Head, County Donegal.